Demi Moore's love for Ashton Kutcher compromised her career: Source

Photo: Demi Moore 'put life on hold' for ex Ashton Kutcher: Report

Demi Moore reportedly has a bad habit of letting love take the driver’s seat sometimes at the cost of her own career.

According to a RadarOnline.com insider, the actress has been trying to kick this bad habit lately.

“Demi has a bad habit of putting her entire life, her entire identity on hold when she gets in a new relationship.”

The source explained that her high-profile marriage to Ashton Kutcher significantly impacted her professionally.

“Her relationship with Ashton hijacked her career, and she’s only really recovered from it professionally in the last year or so,” they said.

It is noteworthy that Moore and Kutcher met in 2003 and were married from 2005 until their separation in 2011, their 15-year age gap often making headlines.

Photo: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

In the years since, friends have suggested that the experience took a toll.

“He did a number on her self-esteem and ultimately shattered her faith in men,” another source said previously.

In her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Moore accused Kutcher of cheating multiple times during their marriage.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” she wrote.

Their divorce was finalized in 2013, closing one of Hollywood's most talked-about chapters.