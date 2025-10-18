Steve Bridges dies at 41 as wife recalls young deaths in his family

Steve Bridges

Steve Bridges, a TikTok comedian known for his viral point-of-view sketches about everyday life, has died at age 41.

His wife, Chelsey, announced his death Friday in an emotional video posted to his Instagram account, saying he passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on October15.

Police in Peoria, Illinois, confirmed to TMZ that officers responded to a report of a natural death at a private residence.

“Who you saw online was just the characters that he created,” Chelsey said.

“He was the most attentive father, and the best husband... the greatest, sweetest man.” She thanked fans for helping him “live his dream of making people laugh.”

Bridges, who amassed more than 2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, was celebrated for sketches portraying solar panel salesmen, “deadbeat boyfriends” and kids at public pools.

His wife often appeared alongside him in his videos.

Chelsey said her husband became deeply focused on fitness and diet after losing several relatives young, his grandmother died in her sleep at 52, and both his father and grandfather in their 40s.

Fans were left devastated and puzzled by his sudden death, as no official cause has been released.

Experts note such early family deaths can sometimes point to inherited heart or metabolic conditions.