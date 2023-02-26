 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Web Desk

Riley Keough ‘not talking’ to Priscilla Presley after ‘seeing new side’ amid legal battle

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Riley Keough and grandmother Priscilla Presley are now at odds with one other amid a legal battle concerning Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

A long-time friend of Lisa Marie told Page Six, that “Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother.”

Keough, 33, stepped onto the red carpet of her much-anticipated miniseries, Daisy Jones & the Six, which debuts on Amazon Prime on March 3rd, 2023.

Ideally, per the outlet, the actress would be embarking on a massive promotional but she is still reeling from her mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death due to a cardiac arrest.

Although the two were once close, the friend said that “Riley is seeing a new side of her grandmother.”

Following Lisa Marie’s death, it was confirmed that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

In a shock move, Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Keough in charge.

A Graceland source said that Keough doesn’t want it to be this way.

“Riley’s not looking for a war. She always had a good relationship with her grandmother,” the Graceland source said. “Lisa had her issues with her mother, but … she didn’t drag [her kids] into [their] personal issues.”

Per the outlet, Keough has a big legal team behind her, and they do not need to file anything in retaliation to Priscilla’s filing until a few days before the April 13 court hearing in LA.

