K-pop idol Irene admits watching Aespa’s concert made her cry

The artist admitted that it reminded her of Red Velvet's first concert

K-pop artist Irene revealed that watching Aespa’s concert actually made her tear up. The group finally held their first-ever long-awaited solo concert, called SYNK: HYPER LINE.

The concert was attended by multiple idols, two of whom were Aespa’s fellow agency mates Irene and Yeri from the group Red Velvet. Fans were elated to see the concert was attended by the two since Red Velvet recently collaborated with Aespa for the SM Town track Beautiful Christmas.

After the concert, Irene revealed to her fans that she had gotten emotional while watching the concert: “Yeah, I was at aespa’s concert.

It reminded me of the very first concert for our Red Room tour.

It made me tear up a bit.”

Red Room was initially set to run for two days but since the demand for tickets went so high that the website crashed, a third day was added.