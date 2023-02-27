Matthew Perry suffers hair loss after detailing heart wrenching drug addiction in memoir

Matthew Perry is reportedly suffering hair loss after he opened up about his drug addiction battle in new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

An insider spilt to Radar online that close pals of the 17 Again star have revealed that the actor has suffered major hair loss as he did not take care of himself while fighting with drug addiction.

"Matt's very grateful to be sober and has vowed to get serious about diet and exercise and drop all the weight he's gained," the source shared.

"But when it comes to his hair loss, there isn't much he can do on his own,” the insider added.

This comes after Matthew spilled details of his drug battle along with his time on the hit NBC sitcom with Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer in autobiography.

Talking about his cast mates’ reaction to biography, an insider previously said, "[They’re] all very supportive and proud of him to be coming clean and giving himself closure in so many areas.”

"There was a wariness in the build-up to the release for sure, that he may have spilled a lot more embarrassing secrets than he did,” the insider said.

The source went on to add that coming clear about his addiction was not easy for the actor. "Despite his upbeat attitude, there’s still a sense of underlying nervousness since he’s thrown his heart and soul into this project," the insider said.

"Going into so much detail about his darkest days and sharing those secrets he held onto for all these years has been no easy process. But he’s very happy with how it’s all turning out," the source added.