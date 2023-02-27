 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Angela Bassett slides in Ariana DeBose DM after BAFTA rap

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Angela Bassett reached out to Ariana DeBose after being under fire for her rap song at Bafta.

On the NAACP Image Awards red carpet, the Black Panther star spoke to Variety, “I DM’d her last night. I did. It was beautiful.

“I just wanted to make sure she was OK because, you know, it’s a lot of attention. And she is A-OK.”

The West Side Story actor was brutally trolled on social media for her performance which apparently led to the deactivation of her Twitter account.

However, the 32-year-old took to Instagram, sharing, “The internet is wild y’all! Appreciate all the love.”

Previously, Baftas producer Nick Bullen also criticized DeBose’s performance as “incredibly unfair,” adding: “Everybody I’ve spoken to who was in the room absolutely loved it.”

The actor opened the award ceremony with the rendition of Eurythmics’ 1985 hit song Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves.

In the mid of the song, the Hamilton actor gave shout-outs to the female nominees in the audience, “Angela Bassett did the thing—Viola Davis, my Woman King. Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius. Jamie Lee [Curtis], you are all of us.”

