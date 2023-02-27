 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Mandira Bedi gets vulnerable about how career got limited after her haircut

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Mandira Bedi in an interview with Hindustan Times opened up about how she is being stereotyped after making her fashion choice.

Talking about it, she said, “Ever since I cut my hair, I have mostly just been offered cop kind of roles. I have played a wonderful character in the Indian version of show 24. And then after that I got offered only cop characters.”

She further added, “I have also played a cop in a few languages now. And after that there’s a reason why I said no because there’s a kind of stereotype that she has got short hair, she looks like a cop, or a gangster. I have played a gangster as well in Saaho.”

As she talked about her reality show Cricket Ka Ticket, she said, “When a woman has short hair, she has to be a badass. That’s probably what the notion is. And that’s the kind of role that came my way. So instead of being stereotyped, I, as far as fiction is concerned, I’m okay to say no.”

She further added, “I love cricket and cricket categories come my way. I like to be a part of it. It is going to be watched and it’s a reality show and who doesn’t love a reality show when it’s on your national passion.”

