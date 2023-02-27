Brendan Fraser delivers moving speech after winning big at 2023 SAG Awards

Brendan Fraser delivered a moving speech while receiving his trophy on Sunday at 2023 SAG Awards.

Fraser, 54, won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in The Whale, besides him Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler were also nominated in the same category.

While accepting his award, The Mummy actor delivered a moving speech in which he compared his struggles and situation with his character Charlie in the film.

"I never would have believed I would have been offered the role of my life in this character, Charlie in The Whale, he's someone who is on a raft of regrets but he's in a sea of hope," the actor said, after recounting that he first received his SAG-AFTRA card in 1991.

"I've been at that sea, and I've rode that wave lately and it's been powerful and good and I've also had that wave smash me right down to the ocean floor and drag my face along there and wind up on some strange beach in a different world, wondering 'where am I now?' " Fraser continued in his speech.

"I just want you to know, for real, all the actors out there who have gone through that, who are going through that, I know how you feel," he added. "But believe me, if you just stay in there and you put one foot in front of the other, you get to where you need to go. Have courage" he added.

The Whale was released in December 2022, which follows Charlie, who is an unhealthy English teacher with 600-lb weight, he hides out in his flat and eats his way to death.

Meanwhile, he is also desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption.

The movie has earned him multiple award nods, including a Golden Globe nomination and Critics Choice Award win.