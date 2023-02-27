Images of Natasha Humera Ejaz light up Times Square

Photograph of Spotify EQUAL’s digital billboard at Times Square showing Nastaha Humera Ejaz in New York City. — Spotify

Artist Natasha Humera Ejaz has been announced as the second Spotify EQUAL ambassador from Pakistan and has lit up EQUAL’s digital billboard at Times Square, New York City.

Singer-and-actor Ejaz began her career at the tender age of seven and will have her beautiful track Khud Se Batein featured on Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan playlist as part of the celebrations.

EQUAL Pakistan is a platform of Spotfiy that highlights some of the most resounding female artists in the country and is close to completing its first anniversary of taking some incredible local talents to the international platform.

Ejaz’s journey as an artist began with PTV when she was only seven years old. However, her debut single Today is a place came out in 2010, propelling her into the mainstream music industry.

Since then, she has had a rousing journey, not only producing some incredible tracks to woo her audiences but also lending her vocals to Mehru in the much-anticipated animated film Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor.

Sharing her excitement at the achievement, Ejaz said: “I never realised what it feels like to have my voice amplified on the global stage until EQUAL Ambassador of the Month actually happened.”

“I do what I do because I can't think of another way of living, and to have the opportunity to share what I'm passionate about with the world and simultaneously turn up the volume on all girls is a huge privilege,” she added.

Many of Natasha’s tracks are crowd favourites while several of them have been nominated for coveted local accolades. Songs which include the likes of Till The End Of Time and Khwab have both been recognised for their vocal prowess.

Moreover, her track God In Me, which narrates her own story, is another sensational melody that moves listeners.

Expressing her views on the announcement, Rutaba Yaqub, Senior Editor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh said: “Natasha Humera has been blessing the industry with her music for as long as I can remember.

"She has inspired and supported so many of her fellow artists along the way. We at Spotify are excited to have her as an EQUAL ambassador, giving her the mic to speak louder about women's equity in the music industry.”