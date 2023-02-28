Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola reportedly engaged after two-year romance

Jon Hamm will be tying the knot soon with his girlfriend of two years Anna Osceola.

The Morning Show star and the Confess actor are engaged after dating for two years as per a report by People Magazine.

Hamm and Osceola first me on the set of Mad Men in 2015, and were romantically linked together five years later in 2020.

In an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the actor discussed his relationship while revealing that is “very much so” in love.

"I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable. It's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of," he said.

"And it’s also been a process of working on myself, my mental health and unpacking all of that trauma, my realizing that, you know, when you lose somebody that's so important to you like a mother so early, that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability, and vulnerability."

While dishing on the possibility of marriage, Hamm shared, "It’s only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about it."

"That's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," he added. "All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and it’s what I'm working for."