Tuesday Feb 28 2023
'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser talks on his role Rick: 'great deal of irascible energy'

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

'The Mummy' Brendan Fraser talks on his role Rick: 'great deal of irascible energy'

The Mummy famed actor Brendan Fraser spilled the key to play the role in the film.

Fraser, who recently took home the trophy he won at 2023 SAG Awards for his 2022 film The Whale, played his iconic character Rick O'Connell in The Mummy films trilogy. 

The 54-year-old actor addressed how The Mummy's iconic protagonist, Rick required him to adopt a certain mindset in order to play the role just right and connect with the audience. 

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Fraser opened up about the trick he followed to play the role with the level of adventurous vigor he showed onscreen. 

"Rick O’Connell was a character born of [writer-director] Stephen Sommers having watched all of the swashbuckling films of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Rick is someone who has a great deal of irascible energy" he explained.

"He’s not taking anything too seriously. But if you’re playing Rick and you don’t believe in the circumstances of the reality of that movie, then your audience won’t either" he added.

