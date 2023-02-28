Michael B. Jordan slams reporter for 'corny' comment

Fans praise Michael B Jordan for smoothly dealing with an interviewer who once called him "corny."

During an interview with Morning Hustle host Lore’l, The Creed star called out her for calling him "a nice, corny guy" in a January episode of her podcast Undressing Room.

"We go way back, all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark," she revealed she shared the same school with Jordan, to which he shot back, "Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?"

The interviewer laughed at his comments embarrassingly before adding she was "misquoted." But the Marvel star doubled down he heard her.

"No, you did not hear me say that! I said we used to make fun of the name," she continued. "But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here."

After concluding the actor's upcoming Creed III interview, she said, "Well, you're not corny anymore."

The clip went viral on the internet, where many users commented on its composure of Jordan.

"He didn't even rub it in and still gave her a decent interview. much respect," one fan commented.

While another wrote they felt the "second-hand embarrassment" on her behalf.

"I love it; she probably done told 100 friends they cool and went to school together. Now they see this video, and now she's corny," a third tweeted.

Meanwhile, one penned, "If massive success is the best form of revenge was a video, this would be it."