Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Becky G reacts to BTS member J-Hope’s military enlistment

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Becky G and J-Hope have become good friends since their collaboration
American singer Becky G speaks up about the announcement that J-Hope from BTS will be enlisting in the military. The two performed together when J-Hope made history by headlining at Lollapalooza in 2022.

They became friends through their collaboration for the song Chicken Noodle Soup and Becky was even hoping to have J-Hope perform with her at Coachella. Though much to fans’ dismay, it was announced that J-Hope will be enlisting in the military through a statement from BigHit Entertainment:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

We will inform you of further updates in due course.

We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.

Thank you.”

Following the announcement, fans started tagging Becky in their tweets, wondering how the singer was holding up after hearing the news and whether she had spoken to J-Hope.

In response she wrote in a tweet that she has spoken to the idol about his enlistment and though she was hoping to have him join her at Coachella, she wishes the best for him. 

