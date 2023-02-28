King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's demand

Charles III, who's set to be officially crowned in May, has once again appeared to be a smart king as he seemingly responded to his younger son Prince Harry's shocking demand in his own way.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants an apology from the monarch before accepting the invitation to attend the Coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch has responded to the Duke's alleged demand in his own way, apparently shutting the door on the Sussexes with his latest shocking move.



Meghan and Harry would be in great pain if they attend the iconic ceremony as they may have to watch Camilla’s family steal the limelight.



According to The Sunday Times, Queen Consort Camilla’s five grandchildren are to have prominent roles in the coronation.



It's being claimed that Harry and Meghan would preferer to stay in the US instead of facing humiliation by attending his father's coronation, which is set to take place on May 6.

The Sussexes are in trouble and seem undecided about their presence in the big royal event. While, some critics think that the 74-year-old King's latest move is a "slap in the face" for the couple.