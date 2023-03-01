 
entertainment
Paris Hilton 'forever grateful' to Kim Kardashian for her help during surrogacy

Paris Hilton is reportedly very “grateful” of her longtime pal Kim Kardashian who has been her “rock” during recent surrogacy.

An insider told Daily Mail that the reality TV megastar helped the This Is Paris star and her husband Carter Reum through their pregnancy journey.

The source said the Skims founder "has been Paris' rock during the entire surrogacy" and that Paris consulted the same doctor as Kim, when she welcomed daughter Chicago, and son Pslam.

"Paris saw what an amazing experience using a surrogate was for Kim and confided in her from when the baby was just a thought until now," shared the source.

"Kim just made sure that Paris got the best of everything in terms of care and resources," the insider added. “Paris is forever grateful."

"She devoted so much of her time to making sure that Paris had the beautiful experience that she had with surrogacy," the source continued.

This comes after Paris said that she had undergone another round of IVF to try to have a baby girl this time after welcoming son with Carter earlier this year.

