 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix drops 'Pokémon Concierge' first look trailer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Netflix drops Pokémon Concierge first look trailer

Netflix's spin-off show Pokémon Concierge's first look trailer has been released for anime fans.

Speaking to Collider, Netflix Vice President of Asia Content, Minyoung Kim, said, "Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokémon Concierge.

"[This] entirely new visual and storytelling experience [features] ground-breaking stop-motion animation, [and is] set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company.

We're also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise."

The upcoming series show will help anime fans to move on from Ash Ketchum, whose story arc was completed after his victory at the Pokémon World Championships.

Meanwhile, Sarah Natochenny, Ash's voice actor, opened up on the fan-favorite character's development, admitting that she turned emotional on the news.

"They said the thing [that Ash would depart], and my hand physically just gave out. And I started bawling at this meeting," she added.

"The producers were trying to hold it together for me as well, they kept speaking in a very even tone. You could see a few other actors on the call and the director starting to get emotional as well, just seeing me because we're very close, and this is so sad."

PokÃ©mon Concierge

Brought to you by Netflix and The PokÃ©mon Company, "PokÃ©mon Concierge" tells the story of Haru, a concierge at the PokÃ©mon Resort, and her interactions with ...


More From Entertainment:

Charles advised to invite Madonna to perform at his coronation: 'Crazy not to ask!'

Charles advised to invite Madonna to perform at his coronation: 'Crazy not to ask!'
Meghan Markle scared Archie, Lilibet face exile ‘like her’

Meghan Markle scared Archie, Lilibet face exile ‘like her’
Meghan Markle wants ‘American freedom to do, say anything': ‘Britain's silly’

Meghan Markle wants ‘American freedom to do, say anything': ‘Britain's silly’
'Lord of the Rings' star faced 'hate' over Gollum role

'Lord of the Rings' star faced 'hate' over Gollum role
Ian Fleming's estate supports 'James Bond' edits

Ian Fleming's estate supports 'James Bond' edits
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles in danger owing to new bill

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles in danger owing to new bill
Meghan Markle warmly welcomed on Instagram

Meghan Markle warmly welcomed on Instagram
King Charles to break ‘900-year-old tradition’ with his Coronation

King Charles to break ‘900-year-old tradition’ with his Coronation
Michael B Jordan on his bold photoshoot: 'my mamma’s gonna have to see this'

Michael B Jordan on his bold photoshoot: 'my mamma’s gonna have to see this'