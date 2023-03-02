 
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Jena Malone talks of getting assaulted on set of ‘Hunger Games’

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Jena Malone has just broken her silence on the sexual assault she underwent while filming Hunger Games.

She made her admission through a Instagram post that went live on Tuesday.

There, she talked about the “swirling mix of emotions” she underwent, and the post included an image taken from the day she wrapped up filming for the 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.

The post in question featured a trigger warning, and read, “We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment. Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me , was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with , I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.”

She also branded it “A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty.”

“I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice , how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

Not to mention “It’s been hard to talk about the hunger games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt. Lots of love to you survivors out there. The process is so slow and non linear.”

Before concluding she also added, “I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard.”

