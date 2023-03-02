 
Thursday Mar 02 2023
'Shark looked dumb': Steven Spielberg remembers 'Jaws'

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

'Shark looked dumb': Steven Spielberg remembers 'Jaws'

Steven Spielberg was unconvinced if 1975's Jaws, one of his most successful films, would score a hit upon release.

During an interview with W, the critically-acclaimed filmmaker revealed in the magazine's Director Issue that he "never would have guessed that so many people would have gone to see" the film.

"In my mind, the shark looked dumb," said the filmmaker. "When I went to the first preview in Dallas, people were screaming, and popcorn was flying at the screen. My first feeling was, 'Oh my God!'

"I didn't think any of this was going to work. The truth is, you never ever know."

Based on a 1974 novel by Peter Benchley, the movie is often cited as one of the Spielberg's marvels and bagged three Academy Awards for Best Film Editing, Best Original Dramatic Score, and Best Sound.

The 76-year-old also opened up on his first job directing Joan Crawford in the Seventies anthology series Night Gallery episode.

He recalled that he went above and beyond with his camera work, trying to capture unique angles.

"I didn't care about getting another job. I knew I would eventually work again," he added. "But I didn't work for a year because of my clever camerawork on that show.

"I did jump cuts, shots through the chandelier, all kinds of great shots. I didn't care if it cost me work; I just wanted to do what I thought was right for that show."

