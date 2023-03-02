 
Woody Harrelson blasts his 'War for the Planet of the Apes' performance

Woody Harrelson regretted his role as the villain in the 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, saying he felt "rigid."

During an interview with The New York Times, the True Detective star said, "When things are going right, I don't feel rigid. But there are performances where I was like, 'Why couldn't I just get outside whatever I was doing?' Ten years later, I'll think of something I should have done in a scene, and I want to tear my head off."

The actor added, "Planet of the Apes, that's one of those times when there was so much technology involved in what we were doing, I was daunted. If I did that part again, I could do it 20 times better.

There are several roles that I go back and think: Why didn't I try this? Why didn't I do that? Why didn't I step into a whole another character? But it's probably best to let those things drop. They can haunt you."

