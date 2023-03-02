Robert De Niro moves to Netflix for limited series

Robert De Niro is set to debut in a limited TV show on Netflix called Zero Day.

The Academy winner is roped in to star in and executive-produce the the streamer limited series Zero Day.

Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael S. Schmidt will be the showrunner in the six-episode "ripped-from-reality" thriller.

Meanwhile, Lesli Linka Glatter will act as the director and executive producer of the series.



According to the official tagline, "Zero Day asks the question on everyone's mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

Writer, co-creator, and executive producer Newman said, "I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show.

I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series."