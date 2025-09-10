Cardi B shares playful insights on kids as she reveals plans for bigger family

Cardi B hints at plans for bigger family

Cardi B revealed why she plans for a bigger family, and shared her kids quirky traits.

In a recent chat on Jennifer Hudson show, the 32-year-old rapper talked about her motherhood journey with her three kids, sharing that she wants to welcome more children in the future.

“It's like the more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to a home,” she said. “One of them is going to wipe my butt.”

For the unversed, Cardi is mom to son Wave, 4, and daughters Blossom, 12 months, and Kulture, 7, whom she welcomed with estranged husband Offset.

Cardi also shared how each of her children carries a part of her personality.

“My son, he's like funny like me, and he [does] a lot of faces that I do, ... and then he's a little bad,” the proud noted.

Sharing about her eldest daughter, the Am I the Drama? artist, gushed, "She's very girly like me. Like, she's very she got a little sass. But she's she's a good girl.”

As for her youngest daughter, Cardi admitted she is still learning about her personality.

“I'm still learning the baby. I'm still learning her. We still trying to figure her out.”