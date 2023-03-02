Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house

Shakira has reportedly removed the witch mannequin from her balcony facing her former boyfriend Gerard Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu’s house.

The Waka Waka hitmaker placed the mannequin in the aftermath of her breakup from the former Barcelona player allegedly teasing Bernabeu.

During her appearance on the Spanish show Mas Vale Tarde, journalist Marc Leirado Millan said Bernabeu even asked Shakira’s staff to turn the witch around so that it doesn’t face toward their house as they both live on the same street.

However, months after the incident, the Colombian singer has finally gotten rid of the witch after it was revealed that Bernabeu tried a lot to save her son’s relationship.

For the unversed, Shakira’s relationship with Bernabeu turned sour ever since she parted ways with Pique and he began a new relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

As per Marca, Shakira was hurt after she saw Bernabeu and Gerard’s dad Joan Piqué Rovira spending time with his new lover.

It has also been alleged that the singer asked her sons to stop calling Montserrat “grandmother”