 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house
Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house

Shakira has reportedly removed the witch mannequin from her balcony facing her former boyfriend Gerard Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu’s house.

The Waka Waka hitmaker placed the mannequin in the aftermath of her breakup from the former Barcelona player allegedly teasing Bernabeu.

During her appearance on the Spanish show Mas Vale Tarde, journalist Marc Leirado Millan said Bernabeu even asked Shakira’s staff to turn the witch around so that it doesn’t face toward their house as they both live on the same street.

However, months after the incident, the Colombian singer has finally gotten rid of the witch after it was revealed that Bernabeu tried a lot to save her son’s relationship.

For the unversed, Shakira’s relationship with Bernabeu turned sour ever since she parted ways with Pique and he began a new relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

As per Marca, Shakira was hurt after she saw Bernabeu and Gerard’s dad Joan Piqué Rovira spending time with his new lover.

It has also been alleged that the singer asked her sons to stop calling Montserrat “grandmother”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Ateez re-enter the Billboard Hot 200

K-pop group Ateez re-enter the Billboard Hot 200
PSL 2023: Sonam Bajwa on cloud nine being loved by Pakistani fan

PSL 2023: Sonam Bajwa on cloud nine being loved by Pakistani fan
Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for ketamine and cocaine use

Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for ketamine and cocaine use
Drew Barrymore believes Princess Diana’s ex butler has right intentions: ‘Not cashing in’

Drew Barrymore believes Princess Diana’s ex butler has right intentions: ‘Not cashing in’
Hailey Bieber rift with Selena Gomez is damaging her reputation: Expert

Hailey Bieber rift with Selena Gomez is damaging her reputation: Expert
BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser for his new single ‘On The Street’

BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser for his new single ‘On The Street’
Will Smith delivers first in-person speech at AAFCA Awards after 2022 Oscars slap

Will Smith delivers first in-person speech at AAFCA Awards after 2022 Oscars slap
Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega reveals she took inspiration from her character

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega reveals she took inspiration from her character
‘Teen Mom’ star Ryan Edwards arrested for stalking wife Mackenzie

‘Teen Mom’ star Ryan Edwards arrested for stalking wife Mackenzie
Lady Gaga appears to plan ‘special treat’ for her ‘next’ big win, deets inside

Lady Gaga appears to plan ‘special treat’ for her ‘next’ big win, deets inside
K-pop group NMIXX have revealed the tracklist for their new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX have revealed the tracklist for their new comeback
Bebe Neuwirth to join 'Frasier' revival' as Lilith

Bebe Neuwirth to join 'Frasier' revival' as Lilith