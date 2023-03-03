 
Netflix 'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega details Tim Burton's efforts behind her hairstyle

Netflix Wednesday famed actor Jenna Ortega detailed the efforts of the creator Tim Burton behind her hairstyle in the series.

The 20-year-old actress said that the director and executive producer was so particular about the looks that the production was delayed because he wanted to adjust her hairstyle.

"On the first day when they were trying to establish what my hair was gonna look like, we ran two hours behind because, 'No, her braids are uneven. This one's lower, this one's higher,'" she said during her appearance in the latest episode of an online series Hot Ones.

Ortega, who became a heartthrob for playing the iconic character of Wednesday Addams in the 2022's hit horror-comedy series continued, "He didn't like the way that my fringe looked at the time so he was just, 'Hey, do you mind if I do that?' He asked the hairdresser very politely and just kind of did my hair himself."

She also said that Burton's attention to detail extended beyond how her character should look. Wednesday's creator also drew many of his scenes and showed them to Ortega before filming.

The Scream star also recalled how Burton carried trees, presumably prop ones, and threw them into the background of the shooting frame so they'd appear exactly the way he wanted them while filming in a forest in Romania.

"He was very specific and happy to do it himself, but also a really great communicator and collaborator," Ortega said.

