Friday Mar 03 2023
Netflix: List of new DC shows to drop in 2023

Netflix: List of new DC shows to drop in 2023

Netflix will be dropping new DC series and some new seasons in 2023. The following list not only includes Netflix Originals but licensed shows as well.

1. Sweet Tooth (Seasons 2 & 3):

This DC series is based on the Jeff Lemire comics. Season two is set to release sometime in Spring 2023. As per sources, Netflix and DC gave a nod for the third season, but the streaming giant has yet to officially confirm it.


2. The Sandman (Season 2:

This dark series is based on the Neil Gaiman comics. The show arrived on Netflix in the summer of 2022 and is reported to be getting a fresh batch of episodes. It is not clear whether The Sandman will get a second season or would be morphed into something else.


3. Bodies (Limited Series):

This eight-part British thriller is based on the DC Comic of the same name by Si Spencer and directed by Paul Tomalin and Moonage Pictures. It follows four detectives investigating the same murder in different time periods.

Shira Haas will lead the series as DC Maplewood alongside Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, and Amaka Okafor.


4. Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1):

This series was supposed to head to HBO Max but got a last-minute move to Netflix. Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner have created the series which is about two dead children investigating crimes of the supernatural. The series will be having a global release.


Licensed series

The Flash (Season 9):

The ninth and final season of The Flash will arrive on Netflix in mid-2023 from CW. The season will either drop its 13 episodes weekly or all in one go, depending on the region.


Titans (Season 4):

Titans will end after season 4 alongside its companion series Doom Patrol. The first six episodes of the total twelve-episode series have already aired in the United States debuting on HBO Max between November and December 2022. The series is expected to drop on Netflix within 2023.

