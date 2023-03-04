 
Saturday Mar 04 2023
Meghan Markle told her father 'Palace' wanted them to 'ignore' paparazzi

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon media harassment towards Meghan Markle father.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how the paparazzi followed Thomas Markle to and from his home, to get their hands on Meghan gossip.

He pens: “They’d then begun following him into town, tailing him on his errands, walking behind him as he went up and down the aisles of local shops. They’d run photos of him with the headline: GOT HIM!”

Harry then adds how Meghan ensured her father was not enticed by the press.

He continues: “Meg would often phone her father, urge him to remain calm. Don’t speak to them, Daddy. Ignore them, they’ll go away eventually, as long as you don’t react. That’s what the Palace says to do.”

