Riley Keough, Ben Smith-Petersen step out in rare outing with baby girl

Riley Keough stepped out with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen and their baby daughter in a rare outing.

The family of three was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, as they walked of Erewhon Market in Calabasas, California with some recent purchases in their hand, per HollywoodLife.

Ben, 31, held their daughter — who was born secretly in 2022 and whose name has not been disclosed — and carried a paper shopping bag with his left arm. Meanwhile, Riley, 33, sipped on a drink and held a box of leftovers alongside her husband of seven years.

The family seemingly colour-coordinated. The eldest daughter of late Lisa Marie Presley donned a loose-fitting, wide-leg denim overalls with a white t-shirt underneath and brown loafers. Ben, on the other hand, was dressed in blue jeans and a graphic white tee, whereas, their daughter looked precious in a blue dress matched with a white sweater.

The couple’s first child is also the first great-granddaughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, 77. The Zola actress and the stuntman secretly welcomed their daughter last year and disclosed the news when Ben read out the eulogy Riley wrote for her mother.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” the heartfelt eulogy read following her mother’s services on January 23, 2023.

Soon after the funeral, Keough has been embroiled in a legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla, after she filed a lawsuit over Lisa Marie’s will in a shock move.

Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed her as a co-trustee and put Keough in charge.