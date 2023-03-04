 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
K-pop group New Jeans have gained 100 million streams on their track ‘Cookie’

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

The rookie band have broken several records already

K-pop group New Jeans have surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify for their song Cookie. According to an update from Spotify on March 4th, the group’s popular b-side track from their debut album has hit a new high.

The track was initially released on August 1st, 2022 so the track has achieved the streams in around seven months. This is their fifth song to have hit 100 million, the others being Attention, OMG, Ditto and Hype Boy.

According to Allkpop, the group are being called ‘monster rookies’ based on the success they have achieved so soon after their debut. Their debut song Hype Boy was an instant success and broke multiple records. Additionally, all of their tracks that have been released afterwards have gone on to do the same.

Their tracks also made their way to the Billboard Hot 200 including Hype Boy, Attention, OMG and Ditto

