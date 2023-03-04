Brooklyn celebrates 24th birthday in Paris with wife Nicola Peltz and reunited family

 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham ringed in his 24th birthday today (on March 4) and he’s been celebrating his special day in Paris along with his famous family, the Beckhams and wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, who is an aspiring chef, stepped out in the French capital on Saturday. He was clicked walking beside his wife Nicola, 28, and his younger brother Cruz Beckham, 18.

Brooklyn’s parents Victoria and David Beckham were also photographed walking just steps ahead with their youngest child Harper Seven, 11.

While strolling in the city, Brooklyn and Nicola, who departed the hotel hand-in-hand, donned casual yet chic looks.

Victoria also wowed fans as she donned a pair of fitted lime green trousers, a roll-neck lilac jumper, and black sunglasses.

David and Harper also strolled hand-in-hand. The football star also sported a retro-inspired outfit, including a brown suit and a bright blue high-necked jumper.

On Brooklyn’s special day, his mom shared a sweet tribute on Instagram. She posted a video montage featuring throwback snaps of Brooklyn and penned a heartfelt caption.

Victoria wrote, “We all love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham ... So happy to be celebrating your birthday with you today! Kisses from Paris xx”

