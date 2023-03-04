Soobin from K-pop group TXT meets his idol Bebe Rexha

K-pop group TXT’s Soobin recently got a chance to meet American singer Bebe Rexha who is his long-time idol. The South Korean singer has been vocal about how much he admires Bebe for years.

He has even gone on to say she's his dream collaborator. Though the two did manage to meet online in 2020, they have never gotten the chance to interact physically. Bebe explained that communication wasn’t the easiest between her company and TXT’s BigHit Entertainment.

The two artists came close to meeting at the 2022 American Music Awards, but since TXT were set to leave the day after, the meeting was put off again.

TXT have now returned to America to perform at The Late Late Show with James Corden and Bebe made an attempt to call Soobin upon hearing the news. Though she later showed that the idol has missed her call.

Fans assumed that the two had missed each other once more until Bebe posted a video on her Tiktok dancing to Heart Wants What It Wants. She motioned for someone to join her and that’s when Soobin entered the screen.

Fans of both artists were elated to see that they had finally met and took to social media to congratulate Soobin.