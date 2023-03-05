 
Deepika Padukone's brown leather jacket airport look leaves fans in awe

Deepika Padukone is all set to star in the Indian adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Padukone, who is widely known for her strong style and fashion game, makes yet another mesmerizing appearance at airport leaving her beloved fans awestruck.

Her latest airport look is grabbing all the attention on the internet. The Pathaan actress wore a high-necked black shirt along with a pair of blue baggy denim jeans. She wore an oversized brown coloured leather jacket that stole all the limelight. The jacket made her presence more eye catching.

Deepika also opted for a cool pair of sunglasses. She flashed her billion dollar smile while walking at the airport like a boss lady.

Photo credits: Viral Bhayani
Photo credits: Viral Bhayani


Photo credits: Viral Bhayani
Photo credits: Viral Bhayani

So far, this year has been great for Padukone with the success of her blockbuster film Pathaan that earned more than INR 1000 crore globally and broke all records at the box office domestically.

Furthermore, the actress will be attending the 95th Academy Awards this year as a presenter along with some big names of the Hollywood industry.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has an amazing line up. She will be next seen in film Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The actress will also be featuring in the Indian version of one of the super hit American films The Intern alongside Big B, reports PinkVilla.  

