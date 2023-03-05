 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023: Jenna Ortega wins Favorite Female TV star honor

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were handed out on Saturday and Netflix’s record-breaking hit series Wednesday turned out to be the biggest winner of the night.

The fun slime-filled ceremony celebrated the best of stars and their work in the entertainment industry, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Wednesday leading lady Jenna Ortega, 20, accepted the top nod of the night, the award for Favorite Female TV Star for her performance in the Netflix series.

Wednesday, the spin-off of The Addams Family, also earned Favorite Family TV Show award at the star-studded night.

The 34th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were hosted by TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio. 

Moreover, comedian Pete Davidson also surprised the audience as he showed up on stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Transformers character Optimus Prime.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock won Favorite Movie Actor for Black Adam, while Dove Cameron took home the award for Favorite Breakout Artist.

Harry Styles dominated the music categories, winning three blimps for Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite Male Artist, and Favorite Song for his massive hit As It Was.

