Jake Gyllenhaal surprises crowd at UFC 285 to shoot live fight scenes for ‘Road House’

Jake Gyllenhaal made a surprise appearance at UFC 285 weigh-in on Friday, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Guilty actor, who was shooting fight scenes for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie Road House, participated in a weigh-in alongside former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who will also star in the movie.

Gyllenhaal stepped onto the scales while filming a fight at the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane event. The Nightcrawler actor remained in his character as he shouted at the crowd while standing on the scales.

Ahead of Gyllenhaal’s appearance, Conor McGregor, who also stars in the upcoming film asked the crowd to be loud for the cameras.

A clip of the scene being filmed was posted online by with caption, “A totally jacked Jake Gyllenhaal does his best UFC fighter impression while filming a scene for the upcoming Road House remake featuring Conor McGregor.”

Road House, directed by Bourne Identity filmmaker Doug Liman, is a remake of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze.