 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Jake Gyllenhaal surprises crowd at UFC 285 to shoot live fight scenes for ‘Road House’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal surprises crowd at UFC 285 to shoot live fight scenes for ‘Road House’
Jake Gyllenhaal surprises crowd at UFC 285 to shoot live fight scenes for ‘Road House’

Jake Gyllenhaal made a surprise appearance at UFC 285 weigh-in on Friday, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Guilty actor, who was shooting fight scenes for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie Road House, participated in a weigh-in alongside former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who will also star in the movie.

Gyllenhaal stepped onto the scales while filming a fight at the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane event. The Nightcrawler actor remained in his character as he shouted at the crowd while standing on the scales.

Ahead of Gyllenhaal’s appearance, Conor McGregor, who also stars in the upcoming film asked the crowd to be loud for the cameras.

A clip of the scene being filmed was posted online by with caption, “A totally jacked Jake Gyllenhaal does his best UFC fighter impression while filming a scene for the upcoming Road House remake featuring Conor McGregor.”

Road House, directed by Bourne Identity filmmaker Doug Liman, is a remake of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze.

More From Entertainment:

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins 7 major honors at 2023 Spirit Awards

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins 7 major honors at 2023 Spirit Awards
Prince Harry yet again dismisses rumours of rift with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry yet again dismisses rumours of rift with Meghan Markle
Britain to unveil new law on migrants as King Charles denounces?

Britain to unveil new law on migrants as King Charles denounces?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold upper hand’ to King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold upper hand’ to King Charles’ Coronation
Meghan Markle finds ‘nothing attractive’ about Prince Harry

Meghan Markle finds ‘nothing attractive’ about Prince Harry
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023: Jenna Ortega wins Favorite Female TV star honor

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023: Jenna Ortega wins Favorite Female TV star honor
Prince Harry says always felt ‘different’ from other UK royals

Prince Harry says always felt ‘different’ from other UK royals
‘Friends’ Courteney Cox talks fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

‘Friends’ Courteney Cox talks fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame honor
Demi Lovato talks about ‘Scream 6’ Music Video: ‘It’s an honor’

Demi Lovato talks about ‘Scream 6’ Music Video: ‘It’s an honor’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at much anticipated milestone for Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at much anticipated milestone for Lilibet