Sunday Mar 05 2023
Britain to unveil new law on migrants as King Charles denounces?

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

LONDON: Britain is set to unveil a new law to crack down on migrants arriving in Britain in small boats from Europe across the English Channel, with a senior minister saying "enough is enough", the Sun on Sunday newspaper reported.

The policy has been denounced by human rights groups and even reportedly by King Charles.

The British government has been promising to step up action to tackle the issue after the numbers making the perilous crossing soared to more than 45,000 last year.

The paper reported the proposed new legislation will mean that all those who arrive on small boats will have their asylum claims ruled inadmissible, and will be removed to a 'safe third country' as soon as possible.

"Enough is enough. The British people want this solved," Home Secretary (interior minister Suella Braverman told the paper. "They are sick of tough talk and inadequate action. We must stop the boats."

The number of migrants arriving on the English coast has more than doubled in the last two years and tackling the issue was one of five key priorities outlined in January by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose party is languishing in polls, under pressure from his own lawmakers to find a solution. (Reuters)

