 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks ‘failing’ anger management issues: ‘Nearly lost mother of my kids’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry breaks down into more detail about the ‘disproportionately, sloppily anger’ that almost stole Meghan Markle from him.

The Duke of Sussex broke everything down in his new livestream event alongside Dr. Gabor Maté.

“I really needed that,” he said to Dr. Maté. “I needed that pushback” and the thought of “losing her.”

Prince Harry also addressed the entire tiff in his memoir Spare and it involved a ‘touchy’ Prince Harry who ‘snapped’ at Meghan Markle during a converastion and addressed her “harshly” enough to bring the converastion to a “stop.”

This “disproportionately, sloppily” anger is what forced him into therapy because the thought of losing Meghan Markle because of it was enough to scare him even more so.

At the time Meghan also made it clear “that she would never stand for being spoken to like that.”

More From Entertainment:

Soju brand Chum Churum replaces Blackpink’s Jennie as model

Soju brand Chum Churum replaces Blackpink’s Jennie as model
BTS' Jungkook Finally Joins The 'Hype Boy' Dance Challenge

BTS' Jungkook Finally Joins The 'Hype Boy' Dance Challenge

K-pop group Blackpink have announced a new project

K-pop group Blackpink have announced a new project
Disney apologises to subscribers following postponed premiere of ‘Finding Michael’

Disney apologises to subscribers following postponed premiere of ‘Finding Michael’
Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday

Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday
K-pop group Seventeen’s DK and Hoshi face backlash over fatphobic comments

K-pop group Seventeen’s DK and Hoshi face backlash over fatphobic comments
Drew Barrymore says there will never be a sequel to ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’

Drew Barrymore says there will never be a sequel to ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’
‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie’s possible return, ‘you got me there’

‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie’s possible return, ‘you got me there’
BTS’ J-Hope’s new song debuts on Spotify Global Charts

BTS’ J-Hope’s new song debuts on Spotify Global Charts
‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is ‘healing’ like a balm, says Tom Hollander

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is ‘healing’ like a balm, says Tom Hollander
Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig

Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig
Prince Harry reveals how to amuse crying babies

Prince Harry reveals how to amuse crying babies