 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

DK from K-pop group Seventeen faces backlash from fans

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

The idol could allegedly be seen texting in the clip
The idol could allegedly be seen texting in the clip

K-pop group Seventeen member DK is receiving backlash from fans after he was allegedly seen texting at a fan event. Though some fans are defending the idol and claiming that it was simply a misunderstanding.

On March 3rd, a Chinese fan of the band spoke up about her experience at the recent BSS fan video call event. According to the fan, she noticed DK texting on his phone for around 30 seconds while he was still on call with her.

She claimed that she noticed him doing so when she asked to take a selfie and saw the reflection of his phone screen on his glasses. She also shared a recording of the video call.

Many fans were upset after hearing about the situation since it’s extremely difficult for them to get a chance to go on a call with idols. Though some took to defending DK, sharing another clip where a phone screen could be seen reflected in his glasses even though he had both of his hands in front of his face.

More From Entertainment:

CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially receive King Charles coronation invitation

CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially receive King Charles coronation invitation
Justin Bieber posts first snap with wife Hailey Bieber amid feud with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber posts first snap with wife Hailey Bieber amid feud with Selena Gomez
Prince Harry reeks of ‘self-deception and hypocrisy’

Prince Harry reeks of ‘self-deception and hypocrisy’
Chris Rock finally addresses Will Smith Oscars Slapgate: ‘I’m not a victim’

Chris Rock finally addresses Will Smith Oscars Slapgate: ‘I’m not a victim’
Adidas mulls to burn $500M unsold Yeezys amid Kanye West split

Adidas mulls to burn $500M unsold Yeezys amid Kanye West split
David Beckham avoids risks damaging Beckham ‘brand’ as he invites Brooklyn to Paris

David Beckham avoids risks damaging Beckham ‘brand’ as he invites Brooklyn to Paris
'GMA3' fans press Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes replacements to remain on the show

'GMA3' fans press Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes replacements to remain on the show
Ryan Reynolds on the fence about ‘Free Guy’ sequel

Ryan Reynolds on the fence about ‘Free Guy’ sequel
Mia Wasikowska talks life after leaving Hollywood: ‘I want to do more things’

Mia Wasikowska talks life after leaving Hollywood: ‘I want to do more things’