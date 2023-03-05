 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Billlie have released a teaser for their new comeback

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

The comeback is set to be released in late March
The comeback is set to be released in late March

K-pop group Billlie dropped the first teaser for their new comeback on March 4th. The teaser features all of the logos from their previous eras along with the words: "Billlie, I know you/Billlie, you're my name."

Though the group have yet to confirm a date for the release of the comeback, their agency Mystic Story did confirm that it will be coming out towards the end of March. This will be the group's fourth mini-album.

One of their latest comebacks was called The Billage of Perception: Chapter Two which came out in August 2022. The lead song for the album was Ring Ma Bell (What a Wonderful World) which showcased their unique sound and concept.

The album went on to sell around 43,823 copies on the first days of its release according to Hanteo Chart. They broke their previous record of 34,000 copies sold from their comeback Track by Yoon: Patbingsu.

