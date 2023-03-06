 
Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional while watching Rishi Kapoor in 'The Romantics'

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020
Ranbir Kapoor recently watched the episode of The Romantics on Netflix featuring father Rishi Kapoor and revealed that he really missed him while watching the show.

Ranbir, in an interview, recalled the time is late father was shooting for the docu-series. He revealed that he got hospitalized the next day after shooting for The Romantics.

The Brahmastra star stated: "I miss him a lot. I miss him every day. Especially now, I have seen The Romantics and hearing him talk I felt really emotional. I remember that day when he was shooting for the show - the next day, he was admitted to the hospital and we lost him in a month's time. Losing a parent is a very big deal in anyone's life. I think of him every day. I am also blessed with a daughter (Raha Kapoor). I feel like somewhere he would have been very happy for this moment in my life. He is with me every day. My phone's wallpaper still has him (Rishi Kapoor's photo)."

Kapoor’s death came out as a shock for the entire Bollywood industry. He died due to the recurrence of Leukemia on April 30, 2020, reports IndiaToday. 

