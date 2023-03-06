 
Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ full cast list revealed

Seth Rogen’s much-anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie cast was announced at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 4th, 2023.

Rogen, who was first announced to produce the movie in 2020, also shared that the teaser trailer for the film, which is set to be released in theatres on August 4th, 2023, will premiere on Monday, March 6th, 2023, per IGN.

While the voice actors of the beloved characters were announced, most notably left from the cast is the Turtles’ main antagonist Shredder, but Rogen, 40, and John Cena will respectively voice the villain’s henchmen, Bebop and Rocksteady.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem’ Voice Cast list

  • Micah Abbey as Donatello
  • Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo
  • Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog
  • Rose Byrne as Leatherhead
  • Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo
  • John Cena as Rocksteady
  • Jackie Chan as Splinter
  • Ice Cube as Superfly
  • Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut
  • Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman
  • Post Malone as Ray Fillet
  • Brady Noon as Raphael
  • Seth Rogen as Bebop
  • Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko
  • Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

Directed by Jeff Rowe and produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, Mutant Mayhem will follow the crime-fighting turtles as they set out to “win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers” after years of being sheltered from the human world, per a synopsis, via Entertainment Weekly.

