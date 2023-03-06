Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache

Willem Dafoe is looking forward to begin filming for Nosferatu. Best known as Marvel supervillain Norman Osborn Dafoe is sporting a moustache nowadays.

Speaking to Collider Dafoe revealed why he has a moustache nowadays.

"This is why I have this mustache and [sideburns], because we're shooting now. I start in just a little bit."

While he couldn't reveal very many details about the upcoming vampire horror Dafoe shared high praise for director and screenwriter Eggers, explaining how their frequent collaboration began, saying:

"I just love working with Robert Eggers. I had a wonderful time. I saw The Witch, and I liked it so much. I arranged a meeting with him. We liked each other. Then I did The Lighthouse, which was a fantastic experience, and I think it's a very good movie. Then I did a little part in The Northman, which I really enjoyed, and now I get to do this. So I'm just happy to be back with him. It's Nosferatu, his version of Nosferatu. I'm just excited to be with him again. He's a great filmmaker, and I enjoy his company."

Dafoe’s upcoming projects also include And, alongside Emma Stone. Dafoe and Stone are also part of another Lanthimos’ feature, Victorian-set Poor Things.