Monday Mar 06 2023
Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache

Willem Dafoe is looking forward to begin filming for Nosferatu. Best known as Marvel supervillain Norman Osborn Dafoe is sporting a moustache nowadays.

Speaking to Collider Dafoe revealed why he has a moustache nowadays.

"This is why I have this mustache and [sideburns], because we're shooting now. I start in just a little bit."

While he couldn't reveal very many details about the upcoming vampire horror Dafoe shared high praise for director and screenwriter Eggers, explaining how their frequent collaboration began, saying:

"I just love working with Robert Eggers. I had a wonderful time. I saw The Witch, and I liked it so much. I arranged a meeting with him. We liked each other. Then I did The Lighthouse, which was a fantastic experience, and I think it's a very good movie. Then I did a little part in The Northman, which I really enjoyed, and now I get to do this. So I'm just happy to be back with him. It's Nosferatu, his version of Nosferatu. I'm just excited to be with him again. He's a great filmmaker, and I enjoy his company."

Dafoe’s upcoming projects also include And, alongside Emma Stone. Dafoe and Stone are also part of another Lanthimos’ feature, Victorian-set Poor Things.

