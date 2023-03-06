 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix confirms pop star-turned-sex offender, Garry Glitter's documentary

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Netflix confirms pop star-turned-sex offender, Garry Glitters documentary

Netflix has greenlit the documentary on Garry Glitter, documenting the chase of journalists for the disgraced pop star in the 1970s.

The working title of the documentary is Hunting Gary Glitter, which follows the hunt of journalists around the world for Garry Glitter in order to bring him to justice for his crimes against child sex abuse and other sexual offenses.

As per Deadline, the project has been in production for some months. Sam Hobkinson is directing it and Cammy Millard is producing.

According to The Times, Amazon Prime Video and ITV are also developing projects for the infamous singer.

