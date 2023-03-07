 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Royal family breaks silence on social media

Royal family broke its silence on social media and shared first post after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disclosed they had received an invitation to King Charles coronation.

Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson said, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Now, Buckingham Palace, on its official Instagram handle, shared latest activity of Princess Anne.

Sharing the video, the palace revealed, “From raising funds for a defibrillator in their village, to setting up clubs for older people, David and Ruth Southgate have been supporting their community through for over 50 years.

“In recognition of their voluntary work, David and Ruth both received MBEs from The Princess Royal at an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace.”

The royal family also congratulated them, saying “Congratulations David and Ruth!”

This is royal family’s first social media post after two days of hiatus. 

