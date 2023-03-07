 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix still living together after breakup
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still living in their shared Los Angeles home despite a public breakup.

The 39-year-old rep told PEOPLE the duo is "still living together" in the San Fernando Valley house after his split with Madix.

"They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out," added the rep. "This isn't something that's going to be decided in a weekend."

The former couple, who announced their relationship public in 2014, pitched $2.075 million on a newly furnished 4,334-square-foot home in the Valley Village neighborhood in 2019, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Sandoval and Madix have relationship abruptly ended after nine years together.

According to the outlet, the 37-year-old recently found out about Sandoval, allegedly cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss, which led to the breakup.

"They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider added.

"She put up with a lot over the years but won't sit back and be disrespected this way.

A tipster close to production tattled that "cameras are rolling right now," so Madix and Sandoval's split will be shown in season 10.

James Kennedy, engaged to Leviss, shared a TMZ article screenshot on Friday, saying, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."

