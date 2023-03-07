K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors

They are preparing for a performance in collaboration with the brand

K-pop girl group New Jeans are now the global ambassadors for popular denim brand Levi’s. The announcement was made by the group's social media page on March 6th, stating:

“We are honoured and thrilled to be with Levi’s, a timeless brand that represents the world’s most iconic pair of jeans.”

An official from Levi’s also commented on the partnership: “We prepared a meeting with New Jeans as the first step to appeal our brand identity to Generation Z while celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of [Levi’s jeans] 501. As they have free, fashionable, and bright energy, we plan to work on various performances and interesting projects together [with New Jeans] as our brand ambassador.”

Thy are currently preparing for a performance with New Jeans in Seoul in honour of the 501 Day when they were granted the patent for their jeans back in May 20th, 1873.