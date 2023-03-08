Cameron Diaz addresses Drew Barrymore’s battle with addiction

Cameron Diaz has just turned up in support of her pal Drew Barrymore after the TV show host announced her ‘triumphant’ battle against alcohol addiction.

The host and actor broke down the timeline of her addiction, in a candid interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The interview in question touched in detail on the ‘difficult journey’.

Barrymore admits her troubles began after her divorce from Will Kopelman, back in 2016.

Also, for those unversed, Diaz and Barrymore initially became close, back when she was just 14-years-old, and working in a coffee shop.

After Barrymore’s interview, even Diaz stepped forward to admit that the journey was very “difficult to watch”, but, had “absolute faith” in her ability to succeed.

She was quoted saying, “But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her wayI have absolute faith in her.”

“You can't even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself," she added before concluding.

The turning point came once the rug was pulled from under Barrymore, and once she found renowned celebrity psychoanalyst Barry Michels refusing to work with her, after nearly a decade together.

“He just said, 'I can't do this anymore',” she recalled in her initial interview.

“It was really about my drinking. I said, 'I get it. I've never respected you more. You see I'm not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back'.”

But that didn’t immediately kick start everything, as only The Drew Barrymore Show, contract in 2019 brought it full circle.

I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me,” she admitted. I was like, 'I can't handle this unless I'm in a really clear place'.”

Two years after that mark, her therapist decided to take her back on as a client once she started asking hard questions like “You seem to be so inspired by everybody else, but you treat yourself like s***. When are you going to be enough for yourself?”