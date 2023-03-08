 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Cameron Diaz addresses Drew Barrymore’s battle with addiction

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Cameron Diaz addresses Drew Barrymore’s battle with addiction
Cameron Diaz addresses Drew Barrymore’s battle with addiction

Cameron Diaz has just turned up in support of her pal Drew Barrymore after the TV show host announced her ‘triumphant’ battle against alcohol addiction.

The host and actor broke down the timeline of her addiction, in a candid interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The interview in question touched in detail on the ‘difficult journey’.

Barrymore admits her troubles began after her divorce from Will Kopelman, back in 2016.

Also, for those unversed, Diaz and Barrymore initially became close, back when she was just 14-years-old, and working in a coffee shop.

After Barrymore’s interview, even Diaz stepped forward to admit that the journey was very “difficult to watch”, but, had “absolute faith” in her ability to succeed.

She was quoted saying, “But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her wayI have absolute faith in her.”

“You can't even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself," she added before concluding. 

The turning point came once the rug was pulled from under Barrymore, and once she found renowned celebrity psychoanalyst Barry Michels refusing to work with her, after nearly a decade together.

“He just said, 'I can't do this anymore',” she recalled in her initial interview.

“It was really about my drinking. I said, 'I get it. I've never respected you more. You see I'm not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back'.”

But that didn’t immediately kick start everything, as only The Drew Barrymore Show, contract in 2019 brought it full circle.

I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me,” she admitted. I was like, 'I can't handle this unless I'm in a really clear place'.”

Two years after that mark, her therapist decided to take her back on as a client once she started asking hard questions like “You seem to be so inspired by everybody else, but you treat yourself like s***. When are you going to be enough for yourself?”

More From Entertainment:

Mod Sun seeks support from friends as ex Avril Lavigne confirms Tyga romance

Mod Sun seeks support from friends as ex Avril Lavigne confirms Tyga romance
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith grew closer following Chris Rock slap: Insider

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith grew closer following Chris Rock slap: Insider
Eurovision Song Contest final tickets sell out in 36 minutes

Eurovision Song Contest final tickets sell out in 36 minutes
Jennifer Aniston starts following Meghan Markle's friend

Jennifer Aniston starts following Meghan Markle's friend

Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for US Congress

Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for US Congress
Harry thinks Meghan is modern day Mother Theresa: expert

Harry thinks Meghan is modern day Mother Theresa: expert

Kate Middleton confronted Meghan Markle for 'hurting' feelings over 'hormones'

Kate Middleton confronted Meghan Markle for 'hurting' feelings over 'hormones'
Meghan Markle 'upset' Kate Middleton after not giving her Easter present

Meghan Markle 'upset' Kate Middleton after not giving her Easter present
Meghan Markle was 'sheepish' of her 'discounted sofa' after looking at Kate's furniture

Meghan Markle was 'sheepish' of her 'discounted sofa' after looking at Kate's furniture
Meghan Markle was branded 'pushy' after 'unthinkable mistake' with Queen

Meghan Markle was branded 'pushy' after 'unthinkable mistake' with Queen
Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing

Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing
Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation

Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation