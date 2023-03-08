 
Katy Perry slammed for 'mom-shaming' young contestant: 'Boo to Katy Perry!'

Katy Perry has just come under fire, and been accused of mom shaming a young woman who has three kids, on American Idol.

The alleged shaming occurred once contestant Sara Beth Liebe joined the stage.

The 25-year-old managed to shock Perry with her age, and admitted, “Bless, you guys are my favorite. I have three kids.”

“If Katy lays on the table I think I'm going to pass out.”

At this point Perry chimed in and responded by saying, “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.”

“If it’s not your dream, you might need to leave because there’s a lot of dreams behind you,” she also went on to say.

Liebe then chose a second song titled, You Know I’m No Good but Perry claimed, “That’s not enough,” asking her then to go with her first choice, Benny and the Jets.

After the third wave of performances from the young mother of three, she branded her an “accidental American Idol.”

While fellow judges showered her with compliments like “I love you,” Perry claimed, if it’s not your dream, it’s not going to go far.”

“I also respect everyone who’s walking through that door who will lay down their life for this golden ticket.”

“You’re in the dream now, go get your golden ticket. Hurry before the dream ends.”

Once the episode aired, social media erupted into a fury and many fans started accusing her of mom-shaming.

The first said, “Boo to Katy Perry for mom shaming Sara Beth.”

Whereas another added, “Insinuating that she has been ‘laying on the table too much’ to have 3 kids by age 25. A young mother following a dream while raising her children should be raised up not put down. #AmericanIdol.”

