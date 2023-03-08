 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Sushmita Sen shares health update with fans: 'Cleared by my cardiologist'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack a few days ago
Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack a few days ago

Sushmita Sen dropped a post few days back revealing that she suffered a heart attack, also shared details about her attack in the IG post.

Later on, she hosted live session on her Instagram handle where she told her fans that she is recovering well and also revealed how her fitness helped her in surviving the attack.

Sushmita is one of those veteran actors whose physique is highly appreciated. She has maintained her fitness by regularly doing yoga, aerobics and other exercises. Taking it to her social media, she dropped a picture of her as she begins stretching post heart attack.

She updated fans about her health in the caption. She stated that her cardiologist has allowed her to get back to her stretching and fitness routine.

She wrote: “#wheeloflife. Cleared by my cardiologist… stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe. This is my Happy Holi … how was yours. I love you guys.”

Fans are praising her having such a strong will power. They also showed their concern and dropped numerous comments expressing their happiness to see Sen back to the grind.

One of them wrote: “If only every woman had an attitude to match yours, the world would be transformed.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Mam you are an inspiration.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in third season of series Aarya that released in 2010, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

'Dream Girl 2' second teaser has special link to Ranbir Kapoor's 'TJMM': See teaser

'Dream Girl 2' second teaser has special link to Ranbir Kapoor's 'TJMM': See teaser
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaga' to release in China

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaga' to release in China
Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 'first Holi with the MRS'

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 'first Holi with the MRS'

Dhanush recalls the time 'when people used to make fun of him on sets'

Dhanush recalls the time 'when people used to make fun of him on sets'
Ranbir Kapoor wants Raha to have his personality and NOT Alia Bhatt's

Ranbir Kapoor wants Raha to have his personality and NOT Alia Bhatt's
Ushna Shah back on Instagram with fresh wedding photos

Ushna Shah back on Instagram with fresh wedding photos
Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others celebrate festival of colours 'Holi'

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others celebrate festival of colours 'Holi'
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed's wedding invite illustrates their love story

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed's wedding invite illustrates their love story
Amitabh Bachchan gives health update, also sends 'Holi' greetings to fans

Amitabh Bachchan gives health update, also sends 'Holi' greetings to fans
Shraddha Kapoor wants to star in the remake of THIS Ranbir Kapoor film

Shraddha Kapoor wants to star in the remake of THIS Ranbir Kapoor film
Anushka Sharma reminisces 'childhood memories' in a video montage

Anushka Sharma reminisces 'childhood memories' in a video montage

Ranbir Kapoor stopped working in 'rom-com genre' films for THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor stopped working in 'rom-com genre' films for THIS reason