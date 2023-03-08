Prince Harry wants ‘more money’: ‘Shame be damned’

File Footage

Experts have started to question how the ‘greed’ and ‘cynicism’ Prince Harry possess.



Royal commentator and author Maureen Callahan issued these claims in a piece for the Daily Mail.

She started by questioning, “How greedy and cynical can you get? The book is already a gonzo bestseller. Chances are anyone who joined this chat already has their copy. But Harry has to make more money and guarantee more time on the bestseller list, shame be damned.”

“This set the tone for the discussion to follow: Myopically narcissistic, intellectually vapid, and, above all, hypocritical.”

“This is Harry's true brand — not as a mental health leader or a humanitarian or as a warrior against institutional racism in the royal family — whoops, he walked that back a few weeks ago after scooping up a Kennedy honor — but Grade-A hypocrite.”