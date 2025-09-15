 
Reba McEntire confirms Rex Linn engagement on Emmys red carpet

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn started dating in 2020

Web Desk
September 15, 2025

Country legend Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are now engaged after five years of dating.

Their engagement was confirmed on the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

As the E! News reporters referred to Reba and Rex as "fiances," the Young Sheldon star flashed a smile that left little doubt, according to People Magazine.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn first crossed paths in the 1990s but reconnected in 2020. 

The couple started talking during the most difficult time in Reba's life following her mom's death.

Previously, Reba shared on the Today show, "In 2020, when Mama got sick, he called me."

She recalled, "We'd gotten to see each other before because we're both on Young Sheldon."

"So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June. And we've been pretty much inseparable ever since," the Secret of Giving actress added. 

