Kaley Cuoco spills why she thinks daughter Matilda is ‘bad actress'

Kaley Cuoco laughs off daughter Matilda’s 'acting attempts'

Kaley Cuoco called out her two-year-old daughter’s surprising acting trick.

The Big Bang Theory actress, who welcomed daughter Matilda with fiance Tom Pelphrey, shared her daughter is mastering fake crying.

The revelation came when Kaley shared if she sees her daughter landing in the entertainment industry in the future in a recent chat with People.

Despite her parents being famous actors, Kaley shared she and Tom think that Matilda is not a good actress and needs to work on her “acting chops.”

“Tom and I laugh because we think she’s a terrible actress,” Kaley told the outlet at The John Ritter Foundation’s Evening from the Heart Gala in Hollywood, Calif., on Friday, September 12.

The Harley Quinn star went on to explain, "She fake cries, and we can see right through her."

“We’re like, ‘Nope, you’re not getting away with that, little lady. You’re going to have to have some better acting chops than that.’ ”

Recently, Tom shared that Matilda paid a few visits on his filming sets which made him more proud of his job, being near to his family while at work.

“This was one of the great things about the job — where we were filming, I rented a house and Kaley and Matilda were with me, but also my family’s so close that they could come and visit,” he shared.