Blake Lively spills surprising kitchen experiment

Blake Lively reveals hidden talent: 'Can't mess it up'

Blake Lively showed off her surprising barista skills on social media.

The It Ends with Us star took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, to flaunt her latest kitchen experiment - brewing homemade coffee with her own twist.

Blake tried her hand at homemade tiramisu cold foam with some whips and love.

The actress shared a step-by-step recipe for her homemade tiramisu cold foam to her Stories and called it "so easy" to make.

“I finally tried out Homemade Tiramisu Cold Foam today,” she captioned a photo of a glass of coffee on a kitchen counter.

Blake shared that the Tiramisu cold coffee is "so good" and "so easy" to make.

She then listed the simple ingredients she used, “A few tablespoons of: Mascarpone. Heavy cream. Any milk. A splash of: Cocoa unsweetened. Cinnamon. Vanilla extract. A spoonful of Honey and a little espresso.”

She explained that all it takes is to whip the mixture together, adding, “Adjust to your taste. You can't mess it up. Yummm.”

This came after insiders reported that Blake is shifting to a quieter life and focusing on her close ones on her 38th birthday.

The Gossip Girl alum had "a great summer" and it was mostly about "family time."

For the unversed, Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment and retaliation. However, he has dismissed the claims. A trial is scheduled for March 2026.

Back in June, Lively took to social media to address the legal fight, writing, "Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us."

"With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you," she added at the time.